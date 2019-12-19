Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 35,786 Shares

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 35,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,352,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Retail Value alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,430 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $159,612.90.

On Thursday, December 12th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 10,900 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $397,305.00.

Shares of RVI traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.67. 118,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,326. Retail Value Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RVI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Value from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,324,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,094,000 after purchasing an additional 376,649 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Retail Value by 36.2% in the second quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,602,000 after purchasing an additional 241,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Retail Value in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Value in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.