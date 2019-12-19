Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Retrophin posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 228.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $44.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.31 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Retrophin from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities set a $26.00 target price on shares of Retrophin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Retrophin from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Retrophin from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,937.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,772,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,791,000 after purchasing an additional 717,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Retrophin by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,036,000 after buying an additional 73,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Retrophin by 33.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,152,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after buying an additional 535,168 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Retrophin by 73.4% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after buying an additional 736,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Retrophin by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter.

RTRX stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. Retrophin has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $615.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

