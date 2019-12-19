Reviewing COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) & Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY)

COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) and Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

COMPANHIA PARAN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Tenaga Nasional Bhd pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%.

Volatility & Risk

COMPANHIA PARAN/S has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares COMPANHIA PARAN/S and Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMPANHIA PARAN/S $3.92 billion 1.11 $384.97 million N/A N/A Tenaga Nasional Bhd $10.94 billion 1.61 $1.59 billion N/A N/A

Tenaga Nasional Bhd has higher revenue and earnings than COMPANHIA PARAN/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Tenaga Nasional Bhd shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares COMPANHIA PARAN/S and Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMPANHIA PARAN/S 11.57% 10.40% 4.88% Tenaga Nasional Bhd N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for COMPANHIA PARAN/S and Tenaga Nasional Bhd, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMPANHIA PARAN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenaga Nasional Bhd 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tenaga Nasional Bhd beats COMPANHIA PARAN/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

COMPANHIA PARAN/S Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers; and develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals. In addition, the company provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries, as well as other related services; higher education, and telecommunication and IT infrastructure solution and services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; and training courses. Further, it offers insurance and reinsurance products, parking facilities for motor vehicles, technical and laboratory, and consultancy and other services; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; and assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power. It primarily serves commercial and industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

