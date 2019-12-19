Reviewing Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) and Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) and Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axsome Therapeutics has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Axsome Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Axsome Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and Axsome Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonoma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Axsome Therapeutics 0 0 10 0 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $64.70, suggesting a potential downside of 32.11%. Given Axsome Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axsome Therapeutics is more favorable than Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and Axsome Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonoma Pharmaceuticals $18.97 million 0.29 -$11.80 million N/A N/A Axsome Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.97 million ($1.15) -82.87

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Axsome Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and Axsome Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonoma Pharmaceuticals -31.06% -52.70% -37.23% Axsome Therapeutics N/A -430.09% -134.10%

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics beats Sonoma Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions. It also provides Mondoxyne, a doxycycline-based prescription oral tetracycline antibiotic used as a treatment for acne vulgaris; Acuicyn, a HOCl-based product indicated to relieve itch and inflammation while helping to keep areas around the eye clean; and Microcyn, a line of products designed to stimulate expedited healing by targeting various pathogens, as well as antibiotic-resistant strains that slow natural healing of wounds. In addition, the company offers MicrocynAH and MicrocynVS, which are HOCl-based solutions designed to relieve common symptoms of hot spots, scratches, skin rashes post-surgical sites, and irritated animal skin for healing; and Pediacyn, Epicyn, Gramaderm, and Microdacyn for dermatoses, scar management, and acne. The company was formerly known as Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2016. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder. The company is also developing AXS-07, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of migraine; AXS-12 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of in narcolepsy; AXS-09, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CNS disorders; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of the pain of knee osteoarthritis associated with bone marrow lesions, and for the treatment of chronic low back pain associated with Modic changes. In addition, it is developing AXS-06 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis and for the reduction of the risk of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug associated gastrointestinal ulcers. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Duke University for evaluating AXS-05 in a Phase II trial in smoking cessation. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

