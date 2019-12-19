Robert Craig Davis Buys 763 Shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) Stock

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) Director Robert Craig Davis bought 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $20,028.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Craig Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit alerts:

On Monday, December 9th, Robert Craig Davis bought 500 shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $13,075.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Robert Craig Davis purchased 1,500 shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $39,225.00.

Shares of ANH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.67. 1,162,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,315. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $363.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 47.74 and a current ratio of 47.74.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of ($14.23) million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANH. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 288.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 37,978 shares in the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.