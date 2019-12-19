ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Tops $0.0033

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. One ROOBEE token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $616,756.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.73 or 0.06545417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00028859 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

ROOBEE Token Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,064,621 tokens. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io.

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

