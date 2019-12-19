RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Hits Market Cap of $388,919.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $7,071.25 or 0.97951478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, Bitfinex and Huobi. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $388,919.00 and $186,652.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 68.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 55 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

