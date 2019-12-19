Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading Down 15.4% This Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $331,312.00 and $761.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,188.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.36 or 0.01785174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.51 or 0.02607800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00552793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00662994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00052186 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00018253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013996 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 16,512,520 coins and its circulating supply is 16,395,208 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

