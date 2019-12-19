Safe Haven (SHA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $14,745.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.49 or 0.02669058 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.