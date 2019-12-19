Safe (SAFE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $97,625.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00006983 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. Safe has a market cap of $10.41 million and $97,625.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00059885 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00059484 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00601133 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00239117 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004918 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00085771 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.