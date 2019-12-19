SALT (SALT) Hits Market Cap of $4.84 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Huobi, Binance and Liqui. SALT has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and $177,463.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SALT has traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.01184016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120252 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT launched on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, Upbit, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, ABCC, Bittrex, LATOKEN, AirSwap, OKEx, Liqui, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

