Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Position Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,067.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 957.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth $313,000.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

NYSE:SC opened at $23.87 on Thursday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Santander cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. UBS Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.