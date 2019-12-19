Save Environment Token Hits Market Cap of $10,620.00 (SET)

Save Environment Token (CURRENCY:SET) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Save Environment Token has a market capitalization of $10,620.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Save Environment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Save Environment Token token can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Mercatox. Over the last week, Save Environment Token has traded 61.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Save Environment Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.60 or 0.06531640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00030427 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Save Environment Token Profile

SET is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. Save Environment Token’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,395 tokens. Save Environment Token’s official Twitter account is @securosys. Save Environment Token’s official website is www.set4earth.com.

Save Environment Token Token Trading

Save Environment Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Save Environment Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Save Environment Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Save Environment Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Save Environment Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Save Environment Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.