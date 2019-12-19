Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Director Steven Strom Acquires 5,000 Shares

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Director Steven Strom purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $16,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SMIT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 30,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,099. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.70. Schmitt Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Schmitt Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

