Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

SCHJ stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,290. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.97.

