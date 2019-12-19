Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0972 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.84. 720,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,256. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.24.

