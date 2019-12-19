Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 811,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,322. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

