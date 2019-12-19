Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1158 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.36. The stock had a trading volume of 640,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,164. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41.

