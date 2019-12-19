SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Director William Doran Sells 3,000 Shares

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $200,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,977,990.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Doran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, William Doran sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $331,400.00.

SEIC traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $66.69. 12,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $42.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 95.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

