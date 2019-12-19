Semux (SEM) Price Down 10.8% This Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Semux has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Semux has a market cap of $769,950.00 and approximately $6,369.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00034383 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00020540 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007443 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001089 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000163 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,525,684 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

