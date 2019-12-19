Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIA shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.50 to C$19.75 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$18.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.74. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$15.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 902.94%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

