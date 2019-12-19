Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. Smith Micro Software posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 32.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMSI. B. Riley set a $8.50 price target on Smith Micro Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock remained flat at $$4.42 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,864. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 million, a P/E ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 194,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.