So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Financial Analysis

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.0% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares So-Young International and StoneCo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $89.77 million 14.16 $8.01 million N/A N/A StoneCo $414.74 million 26.11 $82.42 million $0.33 118.45

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than So-Young International.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International N/A N/A N/A StoneCo 28.74% 12.29% 4.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for So-Young International and StoneCo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 6 0 3.00 StoneCo 1 3 8 0 2.58

So-Young International currently has a consensus price target of $18.65, indicating a potential upside of 49.80%. StoneCo has a consensus price target of $37.64, indicating a potential downside of 3.72%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than StoneCo.

Summary

StoneCo beats So-Young International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally. The company provides Software as a Service and professional training programs for medical service providers in aesthetic, dental, dermatology, ophthalmology, gynecology, and physical examination sectors. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

