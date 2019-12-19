SpankChain (SPANK) Price Up 3.7% This Week

SpankChain (CURRENCY:SPANK) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, SpankChain has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SpankChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Ethfinex, BitForex and IDEX. SpankChain has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $408.00 worth of SpankChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SpankChain

SpankChain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2017. SpankChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,043,386 tokens. SpankChain’s official website is spankchain.com. The Reddit community for SpankChain is /r/SpankChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpankChain’s official Twitter account is @SpankChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SpankChain is medium.com/@spankchain.

Buying and Selling SpankChain

SpankChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, BitForex, IDEX, Radar Relay and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpankChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpankChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpankChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

