SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.98% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $28,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,975,000 after acquiring an additional 713,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 76.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,377,000 after purchasing an additional 397,549 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 609,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 571,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,955,000 after purchasing an additional 18,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TFI opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

