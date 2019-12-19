Spectrum Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $23,011.00 and approximately $15,015.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum's total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Spectrum's official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

