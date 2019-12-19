Spendcoin Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $559,346.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

