Sprott Gold Miners ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0631 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 20,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,313. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $26.57.

