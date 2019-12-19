STASIS EURO (EURS) Reaches One Day Volume of $624,536.00

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00015514 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, OKCoin, Kyber Network and Tokens.net. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $35.73 million and $624,536.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.42 or 0.06573207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030371 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001472 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000318 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO is a token. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKCoin, IDCM, HitBTC, DSX, Kyber Network, Tokens.net and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

