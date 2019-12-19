State Street Corp Acquires 5,830 Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 521,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.92% of MTS Systems worth $28,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MTS Systems by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MTS Systems by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of MTS Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTSC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Sidoti cut shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of MTSC stock opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MTS Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The stock has a market cap of $897.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). MTS Systems had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In related news, Director Chun Hung Yu purchased 1,000 shares of MTS Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 46,880 shares of company stock worth $1,247,219 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

