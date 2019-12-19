State Street Corp Acquires 6,637 Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.99% of Huron Consulting Group worth $28,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HURN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $68.95 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $44.78 and a one year high of $70.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of -0.08.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $219.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $66,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,494.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Ratekin sold 7,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $526,327.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,444.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,664 shares of company stock valued at $639,073 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

