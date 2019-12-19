State Street Corp Boosts Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.34% of ScanSource worth $25,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,114,000 after acquiring an additional 126,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 842.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 406,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $35,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

SCSC stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $963.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $40.55.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ScanSource from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

