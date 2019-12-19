State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787,129 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Altair Engineering worth $27,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 63.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 116.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the software’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,299 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.95.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Altair Engineering Inc has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 2,754 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $86,392.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $136,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,025. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.