State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.07% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $26,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gerrard Schmid acquired 28,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $194,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen Costello acquired 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 67,600 shares of company stock worth $498,304. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $10.98 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $776.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

