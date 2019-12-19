State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

State Street Corp lifted its position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,493,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 30,165 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.11% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $28,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 4,976.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 27.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXL opened at $10.77 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

AXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

