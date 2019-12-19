State Street Corp Buys 15,561 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.96% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $26,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sandler O’Neill raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.51.

NYSE CHCT opened at $43.93 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $49.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average of $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $901.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 104.40%.

In related news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $242,098.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,463 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,298. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

