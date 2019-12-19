State Street Corp Buys 40,031 Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,031 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.32% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $26,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 13.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 102,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $848.03 million, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In related news, VP Richard L. Burt sold 40,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $1,397,333.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,519.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMTL. Northland Securities began coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

