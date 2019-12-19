State Street Corp Cuts Position in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.94% of Century Communities worth $28,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter worth $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 421.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 42,222 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 20,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.50 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Century Communities stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $894.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.19. Century Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.57.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $573.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.22 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Century Communities Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

