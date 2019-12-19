State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,818 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.19% of Tivity Health worth $25,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TVTY. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 850.0% in the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 300.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,771,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,309 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 300.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,653,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tivity Health by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,732,000 after purchasing an additional 337,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,517,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,831,000 after purchasing an additional 330,409 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Tivity Health stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. Tivity Health Inc has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $926.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

