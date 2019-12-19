State Street Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,582 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.63 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.