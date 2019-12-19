State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,051,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,006 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.30% of istar worth $26,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in istar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of istar by 94.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of istar by 846.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of istar by 870.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in istar in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get istar alerts:

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $826.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. istar Inc has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $145.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.65 million. istar had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 51.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that istar Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. istar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of istar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $224,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,114,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,882,576.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 119,811 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,748. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

STAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of istar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. istar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for istar Inc (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for istar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for istar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.