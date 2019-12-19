State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,951,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.64% of Newmark Group worth $26,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

NMRK opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Newmark Group Inc has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.52 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

