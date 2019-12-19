State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,755 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.33% of Wabash National worth $26,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 23.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,815,000 after purchasing an additional 732,452 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,096,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 576,463 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth $7,899,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 391,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wabash National by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,243,000 after buying an additional 154,987 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.12. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Wabash National in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price target on Wabash National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

