State Street Corp Has $25.60 Million Stock Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,833 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.61% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $25,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRNA shares. BidaskClub raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $37,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,119,826 shares of company stock valued at $120,014,979 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $26.01 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $27.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 2.38.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 541.24% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The business had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

