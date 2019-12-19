State Street Corp Has $26.21 Million Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,359 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.77% of USANA Health Sciences worth $26,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 91.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $131,526.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,032 shares in the company, valued at $153,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 1,115 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $83,100.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,367 shares of company stock worth $328,505 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

USNA opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.37. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.30.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.22 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

