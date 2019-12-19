State Street Corp Has $26.31 Million Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,545,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.35% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $26,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,855.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.94 and a beta of 1.73. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $20.23.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

