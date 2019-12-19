State Street Corp Has $26.56 Million Holdings in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,860,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,071,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.34% of Viking Therapeutics worth $26,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,395,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,482,000 after purchasing an additional 280,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,699,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,709,000 after buying an additional 590,194 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 49,027 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.67 million, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.30.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

