State Street Corp Has $27.05 Million Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,319,331 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 86,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.80% of 3D Systems worth $27,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDD. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in 3D Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,419 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in 3D Systems by 10.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,264 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 16.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,068 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $193,054.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DDD opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 2.03.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $155.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.22 million. On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.