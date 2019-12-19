State Street Corp Has $27.59 Million Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.00% of Stewart Information Services worth $27,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STC. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 98,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 113.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,309 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,043,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 8th.

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,431. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $135,591.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,604.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,316 shares of company stock valued at $459,591 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $559.51 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.