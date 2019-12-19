State Street Corp Has $28.23 Million Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 39,253 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.73% of Encore Capital Group worth $28,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECPG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $39.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $355.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.73 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

